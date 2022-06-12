Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth killed as barrel exploded in Jashore

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 11: A young man was killed after a barrel of old oil exploded in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Emon Hossain, 25, son of Nazrul Isam, a resident of Balunda Village in the upazila. He was a worker of Asif Engineering Workshop at Balunda Bazar.
Local sources said Abdul Quader of Balunda Village came with an oil barrel at the workshop at around 11:30 am to turn it into a rice drum.
The barrel exploited suddenly as Emon started cutting it, which left him critically injured.
The workshop owner rescued him and took to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Emon dead.
Sub-Inspector of Benapole Land Port Police Station Imdad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a team of police was sent to scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
24 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Journalists formed a human chain at Shaheed Nazmul Chattar
Workshop on social problems held in Natore
Eight killed in road mishaps
Two men crushed under train in Dinajpur, Gazipur
Thousands under threat of flooding
A day-long workshop on National Social Security Strategy
Six men murdered in six districts


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft