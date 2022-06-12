Youth killed as barrel exploded in Jashore

SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 11: A young man was killed after a barrel of old oil exploded in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Emon Hossain, 25, son of Nazrul Isam, a resident of Balunda Village in the upazila. He was a worker of Asif Engineering Workshop at Balunda Bazar.

Local sources said Abdul Quader of Balunda Village came with an oil barrel at the workshop at around 11:30 am to turn it into a rice drum.

The barrel exploited suddenly as Emon started cutting it, which left him critically injured.

The workshop owner rescued him and took to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Emon dead.

Sub-Inspector of Benapole Land Port Police Station Imdad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a team of police was sent to scene.











