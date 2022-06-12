Lightning kills three in Chapainawabganj, Manikganj

Three people including a woman have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Manikganj, in two days.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man and his wife were killed by lightning strike while they were picking mango in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khairul Islam, 48, son of late Joynal, a resident of Chakkirti Village in the upazila, and his wife Marina Begum, 40.

Local sources said Marina and Khairul went to a mango orchard next to their house in the morning to pick mangoes. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the couple dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Member Shamim Reza confirmed the incident.

SINGAIR, MANIKGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj, 45, a resident of Shimla Village under Ullapra Upazila in Sirajganj District.

Former Chairman of Bayra Union Parishad Dewan Sohel said Sabuj was lifting sand from the Dhaleshwari River in Noabari area of Sinagair Upazila on Thursday as a dredger worker. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him at around 1:30pm, leaving Sabuj dead on the spot.







