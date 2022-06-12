3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Two women and an elderly man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Joypurhat and Kurigram, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Hili Port area of Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mariya Akhter, 22, wife of Moidul Islam, a resident of Palibattali area in the upazila.

Local sources said she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the house at around 5pm out of huff with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Khairul Bashar Shamim confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Moqbul Hossain Dulu, 72, son of late Banu Mandal, was a resident of Unihar Shimrail Village under Matrai union in the upazila.

Local sources said Moqbul Hossain hanged himself from the ceiling of the cowshed in the house on the day out of huff with his family members.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat District Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kalai PS in this connection.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nageshwari Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

Deceased Alema Begum, 52, was the wife of Meher Jamal, a resident of Purba Sukhati Giraipar Village under Newashi Union in in the upazila.

Police sources said Alema Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at dawn on Thursday while her husband went to a nearby mosque to perform Fazr prayer.

The family members, later, saw the hanging body of Alema and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Tambirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







