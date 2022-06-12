

Mango farmers affected in C’nawabganj storm

Due to this, about 1,800 mango farmers faced a huge financial loss.

District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources confirmed the information on Friday evening.

Locals said the storm has caused severe damage in Alarpur, Fatehpur, Mannumor and Durgapur villages of Bholahat Upazila in the district. However, the amount of damage is not less in Satrajitpur, Nayalabhanga Manaksha, Panka, Chakkirti and Kansat unions of Shibganj Upazila.

Rafiqul Alam, a mango farmer from Abbas Bazar area of Shibganj Upazila, said his garden had about 300 maunds of mango of six varieties including Khirsapat, Lakshanbhog, Langra and Fazli. But more than half of the mango damaged in Thursday's storm.

He further said, "Usually there are no storms at this time. If there is a storm at this time, more mangos fall. Because this time's mango weigh a lot when these are old enough."

Ismail Khan Shamim, general secretary of Shibganj Mango Producers Co-operative Society Limited, said, "There had been a shortage of mango this year. Most of the mango fell during Thursday's storm. In particular, Lakshanbhog and Khirsapat mango have suffered more damage. My two mango trees were also broken due to the storm."

District DAE Deputy Director (DD) Nazrul Islam said that such storms are very rare at this time.

Mango orchard has suffered the most due to this change in weather, the DD added.









