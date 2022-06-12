Video
Need to talk beyond jingoism: NCP’s Supriya Sule on stir over Prophet remark

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

A day after massive protests rocked several parts of the country over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by now-removed BJP leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government calling for action "beyond jingoism".
Stating that the latest nationwide unrest is a signal of something "really simmering", the NCP leader said incidents of stone-pelting have been reported from BJP-run states too. "People don't just pelt stones," she added.
"Be it Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, the government of India has failed this nation The government needs to get its act together, and needs to talk beyond jingoism," Sule was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
She further urged the home ministry to take cognisance of the frequent incidents of violence.
On Friday, protests and sloganeering were reported from several parts of the country including Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand.. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful in most places, there was stone-pelting and arson in pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which left at least 20 people injured, mostly security personnel. To control the violence in these places, police resorted to lathicharge, used tear gas shells, and fired in the air.
Earlier in the day, fresh clashes were witnessed in Bengal's Howrah district. According to reports, protesters clashed with the security personnel. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders till June 15. Internet services also remained suspended across the district till June 13.
While two people have died in Ranchi due to injuries amid violence, FIRs have been filed in UP's Prayagraj against over 1,000 people. Security has been tightened in several cities in the midst of tensions.
Since last week the row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad has prompted reactions and official notes from several Arab and West Asian nations. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar condemned the remarks.
As the row intensified within the country and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Jindal.     -HT


