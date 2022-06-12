Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Presidential Election

Mamata calls meeting of Opposition leaders

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

New Delhi, June 11: Ahead of the upcoming Presidential election 2022, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (June 11) reached out to the Opposition leaders urging them to attend a meeting on June 15 in New Delhi to chalk out a joint strategy for the polls. In a letter to 22 Opposition leaders, Banerjee asked them to participate in a huddle at Constitution Club in Delhi. "Our hon'ble chairperson @MamataOfficial calls upon all progressive opposition forces to meet and deliberate on the future course of action keeping the Presidential elections in sight, at the Constitution Club, New Delhi on June 15 2022 at 3 PM," TMC said, as per PTI.
The West Bengal CM has written the letter to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi among others.
The development comes after senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held consultations with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as well as leaders of the DMK, CPI, CPI-M and the AAP to declare a joint opposition candidate. As per PTI sources, Kharge dialed Banerjee who told him the opposition should put up a consensus candidate for the top job.
Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had talked to the West Bengal CM, MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, requesting them to call a common meeting to discuss the joint presidential candidate, the sources said.    -ZEE NEWS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia quits UN tourism agency after suspension over Ukraine
Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between militias
Members of the Urgence Notre Police Assassine collective hold placards
Need to talk beyond jingoism: NCP’s Supriya Sule on stir over Prophet remark
Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in destroyed warehouses
Russia says it will respond to NATO build up in Poland: state media report
Mamata calls meeting of Opposition leaders
Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ warnings about invasion: Biden


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft