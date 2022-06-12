Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ warnings about invasion: Biden

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

A wounded woman is evacuated by Ukrainian servicemen during an artillery duel between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 11. photo : AFP

A wounded woman is evacuated by Ukrainian servicemen during an artillery duel between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 11. photo : AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 11: US President Joe Biden said Friday that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky "didn't want to hear" American warnings ahead of Russia's invasion of his country.
"I know a lot of people thought I was exaggerating," Biden said at a fundraising reception in Los Angeles, referring to his forewarning of the possibility of a Russian attack.
"But I knew we had data to sustain (the assessment)," he added in front of reporters.
"(Russian President Vladimir Putin) was gonna go into the border. And there was no doubt, and Zelensky didn't want to hear it, nor did a lot of people. I understand why they didn't want to hear it, but he went in."
The United States began raising the alarm over Russia's preparations for an invasion of Ukraine well before Putin announced the "special operation" against the country on February 24.
The warnings were met with disbelief and even veiled criticism from some European allies, who at the time felt the United States was being too alarmist.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia quits UN tourism agency after suspension over Ukraine
Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between militias
Members of the Urgence Notre Police Assassine collective hold placards
Need to talk beyond jingoism: NCP’s Supriya Sule on stir over Prophet remark
Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in destroyed warehouses
Russia says it will respond to NATO build up in Poland: state media report
Mamata calls meeting of Opposition leaders
Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ warnings about invasion: Biden


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft