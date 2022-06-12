Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

SSC-88 batch reunion prog held

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Observer Desk

Sara Bangla-88 Foundation, a platform for SSC-1988 batch students, organised a reunion programme recently in Dhaka.
Dhaka North Panel of the foundation hosted the programme at Mirpur DOHS Avenue Garden Convention Hall while participants from abroad joined the function virtually.
Coordinator of Dhaka North Panel of the platform Industrialist Harun-Or-Rashid coordinated the programme while Selina Chowdhury, Shahidul Hasan Mithu, SM Shahid, Sunny De, Tanvir Sohel of the panel were present, among others.
Mostaq Ahmed Emon, an Irish expatriate who is the founder of Sara Bangla-88 Foundation, said that the motto of this foundation is to stand by the helpless friends of the batch and to work for the country and nation. It is entirely a voluntary humanitarian organisation, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Girls feel unsafe while bathing in open places
SSC-88 batch reunion prog held
Orientation programme and certificate giving ceremony of On-Campus PFD
Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook
Diabetes may increase long Covid-19 risk
HSC-88 batch reunion held
News & Events
NSU & Sweden Alumni Network Bangladesh organises a plogging and programme


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft