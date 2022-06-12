Video
Sunday, 12 June, 2022
Medvedev beats Ivaskha in battle of the banned

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, JUNE 11: Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka in a battle of banned Wimbledon players on Friday to reach the 's-Hertogenbosch semi-finals and move closer to regaining the world top ranking.
The top-seeded Russian downed his 41st-ranked Belarusian rival 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes at the Wimbledon warm-up event.
Medvedev will reclaim the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic on Monday for the first time since March.
Medvedev and Ivaskha, as well as a host of other Russian and Belarusian players, have been banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't have many points to defend on grass and I have some to win, so hopefully I can play well, starting here," said Medvedev.
"Every round is points and the higher you get, the more you need to step up."
In Saturday's semi-final, Medvedev will take on France's Adrian Mannarino who won the most recent edition of the event in the Netherlands in 2019. Mannarino saw off Brandon Nakashima of the United States 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 in his quarter-final.    -AFP


