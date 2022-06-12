Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan sweep series against Zimbabwe

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

HARARE, JUNE 11:  A sterling show by the bowlers coupled with an excellent all-round effort from Mohammad Nabi helped Afghanistan win the third ODI by four wickets, sweep the series 3-0 and more importantly collect crucial Super League points in Harare. Afghanistan now have 100 points on the World Cup Super League table and are placed second, behind Bangladesh.
All six Afghanistan bowlers picked up at least a wicket as Zimbabwe, after being put into bat, folded for 135 in 44.5 overs. On a surface that had a bit in it for the bowlers, Afghanistan struck at regular intervals, never allowing any of the batters to settle.
In reply, the Zimbabwe bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani, in particular, came out all guns blazing but the target never went out of reach for the visitors. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain, and later Nabi, the former captain, kept a calm head as the visitors reached the target with 12.2 overs to spare.
Batting first, Zimbabwe found the going tough right from the start. Wessley Madhevere, in a bid to up the scoring having managed just 5 off 17 balls, tried to force a Fazalhaq Farooqi length delivery through the off side. But lack of foot movement meant he could only get an inside edge back onto his stumps. Craig Ervine then departed for 0 with Rashid Khan completing a sharp catch low to his right at covers.     -Cricinfo


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chile ignoring talk of World Cup lifeline: Coach
Mbappe salvages draw for France in Austria
Tiger joins LeBron, Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
Ecuador still in World Cup as FIFA rejects Chile complaint
Medvedev beats Ivaskha in battle of the banned
England's Southgate says playing in near-empty stadium is 'embarrassing'
Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas
Afghanistan sweep series against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft