Afghanistan sweep series against Zimbabwe

HARARE, JUNE 11: A sterling show by the bowlers coupled with an excellent all-round effort from Mohammad Nabi helped Afghanistan win the third ODI by four wickets, sweep the series 3-0 and more importantly collect crucial Super League points in Harare. Afghanistan now have 100 points on the World Cup Super League table and are placed second, behind Bangladesh.

All six Afghanistan bowlers picked up at least a wicket as Zimbabwe, after being put into bat, folded for 135 in 44.5 overs. On a surface that had a bit in it for the bowlers, Afghanistan struck at regular intervals, never allowing any of the batters to settle.

In reply, the Zimbabwe bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani, in particular, came out all guns blazing but the target never went out of reach for the visitors. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain, and later Nabi, the former captain, kept a calm head as the visitors reached the target with 12.2 overs to spare.

Batting first, Zimbabwe found the going tough right from the start. Wessley Madhevere, in a bid to up the scoring having managed just 5 off 17 balls, tried to force a Fazalhaq Farooqi length delivery through the off side. But lack of foot movement meant he could only get an inside edge back onto his stumps. Craig Ervine then departed for 0 with Rashid Khan completing a sharp catch low to his right at covers. -Cricinfo











