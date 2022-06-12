Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fed Cup Taekwondo

Ansar, Dhanmondi Club emerge champions

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party and Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club emerged champions in their respective group of Federation Cup Taekwondo that concluded on Saturday at National Sports Council Gymnasium in the city, said a press release.
On the last day of the two-day meet, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party emerged champion in senior men's and women's group while Sirajganj District Sports Association finished runners-up.
On the other hand, Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club emerged champions in the junior men's and women' group while Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club finished runners-up.
Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Morshed Hossain Kamal was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes. BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and officials of the BTF were also present there.
A total of 220 men and women players from 10 district sports associations, equal number of clubs and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party took part in the different categories of the meet, which was held by the entire cooperation of BTF.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chile ignoring talk of World Cup lifeline: Coach
Mbappe salvages draw for France in Austria
Tiger joins LeBron, Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
Ecuador still in World Cup as FIFA rejects Chile complaint
Medvedev beats Ivaskha in battle of the banned
England's Southgate says playing in near-empty stadium is 'embarrassing'
Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas
Afghanistan sweep series against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft