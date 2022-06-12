Ansar, Dhanmondi Club emerge champions

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party and Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club emerged champions in their respective group of Federation Cup Taekwondo that concluded on Saturday at National Sports Council Gymnasium in the city, said a press release.

On the last day of the two-day meet, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party emerged champion in senior men's and women's group while Sirajganj District Sports Association finished runners-up.

On the other hand, Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club emerged champions in the junior men's and women' group while Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club finished runners-up.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Morshed Hossain Kamal was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes. BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and officials of the BTF were also present there.

A total of 220 men and women players from 10 district sports associations, equal number of clubs and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party took part in the different categories of the meet, which was held by the entire cooperation of BTF.








