Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:15 AM
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch Tigers series against Windes

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Bangladesh fans are unlikely to watch the Tigers cricket series against West Indies as no TV channels from this country get the broadcasting rights of this tour as of now.
The host board basically sells the broadcasting rights and in the West Indies, this is done through a third party named Total Sports Marketing (TSM). So far no local TV channel has bought the broadcasting rights from this TSM.
Since the rights are in the hands of a third party, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has nothing to do here officially, said BCB media committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu.
"Actually, when we go out of the country to play a series, it all depends on the boards of that country and their broadcasters," Tanvir Titu said on Saturday.
"The BCB has no control here. We can only request the concerned board to broadcast the matches in our country. Apart from that, we don't have to do anything officially. '
Tanvir hopes that any local TV channel will make arrangements for fans to watch the game.
"But I hope that the channels that we have, which are involved in broadcasting the game, will somehow come up with a solution for our people."
T-Sports broadcast various sports from different countries including Bangladesh. An official of the channel says that this time the chances of showing the game in T-Sports are slim.
Besides, Gazi Television also broadcasts the game of Bangladesh. This time they are not interested in showing the game. But if no one shows up, Gazi Television is may come forward at the last minute, an official said.
Bangladesh spectators outside of the country were not able to watch the last year's home series between Bangladesh and Australia.
This is highly likely to happen again as viewers of any country except the West Indies will not be able to watch the game on TV.
Bangladesh are currently playing a three-day warm-up game against a local West Indies team as part of their preparation for the two-match Test series.
The first Test is in Antigua from June 15-19. The second Test is from June 24-28 at St Lucia. Thereafter Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and T20 International series.     -BSS


