Sunday, 12 June, 2022
Toni Nadal tips Rafa to play Wimbledon

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

STUTTGART, JUNE 11: Toni Nadal said on Saturday nephew Rafael looks on track to play Wimbledon as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem.
Nadal, who won his 14th Roland Garros title last weekend in Paris, has been undergoing treatment for a nerve problem in his left foot which has left him playing in pain for years. Last week, the 36-year-old Spaniard said he got through the pain, caused by Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet, at the French Open only through injections and painkillers before each match.
"Yes, Rafael plays in Wimbledon," the elder Nadal said at the ATP Stuttgart grass event.
"He is planning to train on the sidelines of the Mallorca Open from Monday."    -AFP


