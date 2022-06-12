Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Boys lose to Turkmenistan 1-2 despite a tough fight

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh celebrating after scoring a goal against Turkmenistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday. photo: BFF

Players of Bangladesh celebrating after scoring a goal against Turkmenistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday. photo: BFF

'Consuming goal from a set-piece in the beginning and losing the match eventually'- is repeatedly happening for the red and green outfits in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying group stage. But what made Turkmenistan match a little different for them on Saturday is fighting hard till the dying minute of the 1-2 margin match.  
The Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was expected to witness another defeat for Bangladesh national team. Earlier, Bangladesh began its group stage with a 0-2 defeat to Bahrain in its first encounter on Wednesday.
In both the matches, the boys lost the match but they had changes in their playing styles and body language. They were giving their best to do well against such powerful opponents where a win was not an option for them, at least not yet.
It was already understood that the Turkmenistan captain Arsal Amanov could be a threat to Bangladesh and the fear was not rootless. This striker has a great ability to change the game in any situation. After the break, the 32-year-old striker came on the field and literally change everything for the opponent.
Like the previous match, Bangladesh digested the goal from a set-piece in the Turkmenistan match. But Bangladesh turned around brilliantly later in the match. With a goal by Mohammad Ibrahim, Bangladesh even equalised the margin as well.
The red and greens kept the opponent under pressure by attacking one after the other. In the second half, however, their defence collapsed again. In the end, they consumed a goal and lose the match.
Despite losing, Bangladesh fought back on the day and the boys had comparatively improved in ball possession ability. The attacking efforts were better than before.
Bangladesh began the match in a 4-1-4-1 formation. The boys tried to keep the defence tight with gradual attacks. Despite digesting the goal, the boys went to attack quickly. They successfully put a lot of pressure on the opponents who are 54 ranked ahead of them. So the fans are hopeful that these boys may make a difference in the near future if they can continue the way.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chile ignoring talk of World Cup lifeline: Coach
Mbappe salvages draw for France in Austria
Tiger joins LeBron, Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
Ecuador still in World Cup as FIFA rejects Chile complaint
Medvedev beats Ivaskha in battle of the banned
England's Southgate says playing in near-empty stadium is 'embarrassing'
Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas
Afghanistan sweep series against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft