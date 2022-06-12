Boys lose to Turkmenistan 1-2 despite a tough fight



Players of Bangladesh celebrating after scoring a goal against Turkmenistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday. photo: BFF

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was expected to witness another defeat for Bangladesh national team. Earlier, Bangladesh began its group stage with a 0-2 defeat to Bahrain in its first encounter on Wednesday.

In both the matches, the boys lost the match but they had changes in their playing styles and body language. They were giving their best to do well against such powerful opponents where a win was not an option for them, at least not yet.

It was already understood that the Turkmenistan captain Arsal Amanov could be a threat to Bangladesh and the fear was not rootless. This striker has a great ability to change the game in any situation. After the break, the 32-year-old striker came on the field and literally change everything for the opponent.

Like the previous match, Bangladesh digested the goal from a set-piece in the Turkmenistan match. But Bangladesh turned around brilliantly later in the match. With a goal by Mohammad Ibrahim, Bangladesh even equalised the margin as well.

The red and greens kept the opponent under pressure by attacking one after the other. In the second half, however, their defence collapsed again. In the end, they consumed a goal and lose the match.

Despite losing, Bangladesh fought back on the day and the boys had comparatively improved in ball possession ability. The attacking efforts were better than before.

Bangladesh began the match in a 4-1-4-1 formation. The boys tried to keep the defence tight with gradual attacks. Despite digesting the goal, the boys went to attack quickly. They successfully put a lot of pressure on the opponents who are 54 ranked ahead of them. So the fans are hopeful that these boys may make a difference in the near future if they can continue the way.







