Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:15 AM
Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tamim hits ton in warm-up match, Mominul continues to be sorry figure

Bangladesh posted 274 runs for six against Cricket West Indies President's XI attack on the opening day of three-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground ridding on the unbeaten hundred of dashing opener Tamim Iqbal.
Visitors opted to bat first winning the toss and lost the wicket of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the morning's second over with two runs on the board. Joy had gone for a duck that brought Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the middle. Tamim-Shanto pair took charge in a stand of 140 for the second wicket till Shanto's departure on 54. He faced 99 balls and counted nine fours but his dismissal triggered a slide which saw three wickets tumble for 10 runs before Tamim propped up the innings.
Former skipper Mominul Haque went for a duck while stand-in skipper Liton Das managed to score four runs. Newly appointed Bangladesh Test captain Shakib skipped the practice match.
Yasir Ali Rabbi, the replacement of Mushfiqur Rahim in the tour took retired hurt scoring 11 runs.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the last Bangladesh batter of the day to depart after writing seven next to his name. Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat was batting on six while Tamim was on 140 off 240 balls when the game of the day called off. The left-hander struck 19 fours and a six.
Seamer Jeremiah Louis was the best bowler for the hosts, picking up two for 44.
The formal tour will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.


