Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:15 AM
20 new dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

The country confirmed 20 more dengue - a viral infection - cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.
Nineteen new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Ninety dengue patients, including 85 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. After a few months of low dengue figures, cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 547 dengue cases and 457 recoveries so far. The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.     -UNB



