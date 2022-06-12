Fugitive driver Zakir nabbed in B’baria

A driver of the Welcome Transport minibus who fled to Brahmanbaria after crushing police Constable Korban Ali to death at Bangla Motor in the capital has been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Md Zakir Hossain, driver of the minibus, was arrested from Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria district on Friday. Besides, the owner of the killer bus Md Alam alias Khoka was arrested from Savar in Dhaka.

RAB spokesman Commander Khondker Al Moin narrated the details about their arrest at RAB Media Centre in Kawran Bazar of the capital on Saturday. RAB said the two persons were arrested by RAB-2 on the basis of a tip off.

On June 6, Constable Korban Ali lost his life after a Welcome Transport minibus ran over him when he was going to report for duty at Rajarbagh Police Lines. He was employed at Rajarbagh Police Telecom. Korban joined the Bangladesh Police in 2005.









