PKB launches money exchange booth at Dhaka airport

The Probashi Kalyan Bank (PKB) has launched its official foreign currency exchange booth in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka to easing the foreign currency exchange for the Bangladeshi expatriates.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the booth near the Expatriate Welfare Desk of the ministry in at airport.

Among others, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Md. Mofidur Rahman and Managing Director of the PKB Md. Zahidul Haque also spoke the function.









