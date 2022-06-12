Video
Minister seeks public support for snapping illegal power lines

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought all out support from the consumers during disconnection drive of illegal electricity connections and in realizing arrear electricity bills.
"If any one try to make any hurdle during the power snapping drive, government will take stern action," Nasrul Hamid said.
He asked the officials of the utility agencies to strengthen the drive and illegal activities and realize bills at any cost.
Expressing deep shock  and sympthy to the family of REB's office help Md Abdul Hannan, who was killed by the mob during discharging his office duty in Bogra Palli Bidduet Samity on Friday. He also expressed concern over the attack on the employees there. He expressed his deep sympthy to the familiy of Hannan and pray for the salvation of the departed soul.


