Opportunity to bring laundered money back through taxes: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and leaders of its associate bodies greet Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday, marking the 14th anniversary of her release from prison. photo : pid

He was responding to questions from reporters at a press conference arranged for giving official reactions of AL on the proposed budget at the party's central office in the capital.

Obaidul Quader was asked whether the launderers would be more enthusiastic in announcing the return of laundered money through the tax, he said, "A lot of money has been laundered from the country. Such opportunities are offered in many countries. We are also giving that opportunity. If we see this opportunity does not work then we will stop the opportunity. We can get benefits by the given opportunity in this budget."

Responding to criticism from various political parties and civil society, including the BNP, in this regard, he said, "A familiar section of the country, including Mirza Fakhrul, is constantly alleging that money is being smuggled from Bangladesh to foreign countries. If their statement is true, then Mirza Saheb should be happy if someone brings money to the country by paying seven percent tax. Now why are they complaining? You will complain about money laundering and when we take the initiative to get the money back, you will also complain, that is your double standard."

AL general secretary said, "BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia brought back laundered black money twice with a fine of Tk 34 lakh while she was in power. The people of the country know who smuggles money abroad. They have a world record as a trafficker."

He said, "Awami League leaders uttered Begum Khaleda Zia's name with respect. We pronounce Begum Khaleda Zia. But they (BNP) uttered Sheikh Hasina's name insultingly. They insulted the Prime Minister with slang language."

The government is not obstructing the treatment of BNP chief Khaleda, said Obaidul Quader.

In reply to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks that government will have to take the responsibility if Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for medical treatment, Quader said why would the government take the responsibility?

"Did Khaleda was freed through the movement of Mirza Fakhrul Saheb? It is Sheikh Hasina's generosity, humanity. She (Khaleda) is now free, has given the facility to stay at home, there are no barriers to receive treatment."

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "If they want to bring doctors from outside the country, there is no problem."

AL Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Executive Member Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, among others, were also present at the press conference.









Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that a lot of money of the country has been laundered abroad at different times. The government has given an opportunity to bring back this money through taxes. Bangladesh can get the benefits.He was responding to questions from reporters at a press conference arranged for giving official reactions of AL on the proposed budget at the party's central office in the capital.Obaidul Quader was asked whether the launderers would be more enthusiastic in announcing the return of laundered money through the tax, he said, "A lot of money has been laundered from the country. Such opportunities are offered in many countries. We are also giving that opportunity. If we see this opportunity does not work then we will stop the opportunity. We can get benefits by the given opportunity in this budget."Responding to criticism from various political parties and civil society, including the BNP, in this regard, he said, "A familiar section of the country, including Mirza Fakhrul, is constantly alleging that money is being smuggled from Bangladesh to foreign countries. If their statement is true, then Mirza Saheb should be happy if someone brings money to the country by paying seven percent tax. Now why are they complaining? You will complain about money laundering and when we take the initiative to get the money back, you will also complain, that is your double standard."AL general secretary said, "BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia brought back laundered black money twice with a fine of Tk 34 lakh while she was in power. The people of the country know who smuggles money abroad. They have a world record as a trafficker."He said, "Awami League leaders uttered Begum Khaleda Zia's name with respect. We pronounce Begum Khaleda Zia. But they (BNP) uttered Sheikh Hasina's name insultingly. They insulted the Prime Minister with slang language."The government is not obstructing the treatment of BNP chief Khaleda, said Obaidul Quader.In reply to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks that government will have to take the responsibility if Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for medical treatment, Quader said why would the government take the responsibility?"Did Khaleda was freed through the movement of Mirza Fakhrul Saheb? It is Sheikh Hasina's generosity, humanity. She (Khaleda) is now free, has given the facility to stay at home, there are no barriers to receive treatment."Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "If they want to bring doctors from outside the country, there is no problem."AL Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Executive Member Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, among others, were also present at the press conference.