Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Padma Bridge

Opening ceremony to be biggest festive event in 50yrs: Khalid

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

The inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge will be the biggest festive event in the 50-year history of the country. It is going to be held on June 25. About 17 crore people of the country will be involved in the public meeting of Padma Bridge on that day. Public meetings will be held all over the country on that day. Besides, the cultural programme will continue for 5 days. This was stated by the State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.
A delegation came by speedboat and observed various points of Banglabazar Ghat. Later he saw the management issues for the people who came in boats from all over the country in the public meeting. At this time they visited the launch ghat and the public meeting place.
On the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury and other senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping visited the Prime Minister's public meeting place at Banglabazar Ghat in Shibchar, Madaripur.
BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq, District Council Administrator Munir Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun, Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell and others were present at the time.
Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury said there would be a colorful cultural programme at the public meeting place till June 30. Festivals have been organized all over the country. There will be more surprises with it. Our ministers and leaders are coming every day to make the public meeting a success. More than 10 lakh people will come to the public meeting. They are working to their advantage. More than 10 lakh people from the south will come here so that they can listen to the speech of the Prime Minister.
In response to a question, the Chief Whip said, "I think more than 10 lakh people will come to the PM's public meeting. People all over the country will be directly involved in the public meeting on the Padma Bridge on that day."
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the Ministry of Shipping is working as per the instructions of Chief Whip, the main coordinator of the historic public meeting on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge. Even today the Chief Whip showed the management of the ghat. Above 3 hundred large and medium launches will come to this public meeting. He directed the management of them.
Regarding the unemployment of water vassal workers, the state minister said, "When Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, no one will be unemployed in this country. Everyone will have employment."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 new dengue patients hospitalised
Law Minister contracts C-19
Prophet row: Kashmir YouTuber arrested over video on BJP’s Nupur Sharma
Budget aims to protect interests of govt’s benefactors: Fakhrul
Fugitive driver Zakir nabbed in B’baria
PKB launches money exchange booth at Dhaka airport
Minister seeks public support for snapping illegal power lines
Opportunity to bring laundered money back through taxes: Quader


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft