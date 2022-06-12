Opening ceremony to be biggest festive event in 50yrs: Khalid

The inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge will be the biggest festive event in the 50-year history of the country. It is going to be held on June 25. About 17 crore people of the country will be involved in the public meeting of Padma Bridge on that day. Public meetings will be held all over the country on that day. Besides, the cultural programme will continue for 5 days. This was stated by the State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

A delegation came by speedboat and observed various points of Banglabazar Ghat. Later he saw the management issues for the people who came in boats from all over the country in the public meeting. At this time they visited the launch ghat and the public meeting place.

On the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury and other senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping visited the Prime Minister's public meeting place at Banglabazar Ghat in Shibchar, Madaripur.

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq, District Council Administrator Munir Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun, Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell and others were present at the time.

Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury said there would be a colorful cultural programme at the public meeting place till June 30. Festivals have been organized all over the country. There will be more surprises with it. Our ministers and leaders are coming every day to make the public meeting a success. More than 10 lakh people will come to the public meeting. They are working to their advantage. More than 10 lakh people from the south will come here so that they can listen to the speech of the Prime Minister.

In response to a question, the Chief Whip said, "I think more than 10 lakh people will come to the PM's public meeting. People all over the country will be directly involved in the public meeting on the Padma Bridge on that day."

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the Ministry of Shipping is working as per the instructions of Chief Whip, the main coordinator of the historic public meeting on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge. Even today the Chief Whip showed the management of the ghat. Above 3 hundred large and medium launches will come to this public meeting. He directed the management of them.

Regarding the unemployment of water vassal workers, the state minister said, "When Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, no one will be unemployed in this country. Everyone will have employment."









