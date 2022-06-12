India-funded dev projects inaugurated in Sylhet

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami visited Sylhet city on Saturday and joined inauguration of three projects.

The projects are development of Dhupadighipar area, construction of Cleaners Colony building at Kastoghar and construction of a School building at Chara Dighi Par.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tazul Islam and Mayor of the Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury, jointly inaugurated the projects.

These projects have been funded by the government of India and implemented by the Sylhet City Corporation as part of an MoU signed in 2017 for "Construction of Infrastructure for Education and better Environment of Sylhet City Corporation" between the High Commission of India, Economic Relations Department of the Ministry of Finance of Government of Bangladesh and the Sylhet City Corporation.

All the three projects are focused towards improving the lives of the local community and are part of many such projects being implemented under development assistance across Bangladesh with funding from the Government of India.

On arrival, the High Commissioner inaugurated a five-storied women's hostel at the premises of Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Chhatrabas at Chalibandar in Sylhet which was constructed with a financial assistance of Tk 4.35 crores from the government of India.

The hostel, which will be run on a not-for-profit basis by the Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Chhatrabas Trust, can accommodate 160 women students. -UNB









