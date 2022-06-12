Higher tax at source on exports to have negative impact: BCI

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) has welcomes the proposed budget as time-befitting to speed up economic recovery in the post pandemic period and to face impact of Russia-Ukraine. Targeted 7.5 percent economic growth and 5.6 percent inflation is also appropriate.

He however said the budget for Tk 6.78 trillion seems to be a challenging one unless proper monitoring, efficiency, transparency, accountability and executive planning are not ensured. He said export earning has become difficult as the global economy is passing through crucial time.

He welcomed 12 percent tax rate for all export oriented industries like readymade garment and said the measure has fulfilled long standing BCI demand .But he voiced concern over the increase of tax at source on export from .50 percent to 1 percent saying it will have negative impact.

He suggested keeping tax at source as before and continuation of cash incentive on remittance and proposed to encourage remittance income by rescheduling dollar price.

He said inflation control is a key challenge. In budget govt. has set inflation at 5.6 percent which is now 6.3 percent but it lacked a pathway. He has also demanded refixing per kg price of rice for the poor at Tk 10 instead of proposed Tk 15.

BCI proposes to exempt VAT on import of raw materials and urges to repeal VAT on all kinds of utilities. It welcomes turnover tax at 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent for start-up entrepreneurship. BCI has also proposed forming special fund and a fund disbursement policy for the start-up.

The proposal to cut corporate tax by 2.5 percent for listed companies is welcomed but the condition that all financial transactions to be conducted through banks will be difficult to comply with. Considering the inflation and cost of living BCI proposes to increase the limit of tax free income for individuals from proposed tk. 3,00,000/- to 4,00,000/-

Chowdhury propose to repeal AIT and AT. In procuring raw-materials tax at source has been reduced from 7 to 4 percent and in supplying products rate has been fixed 5 percent from 7 percent. BCI has proposed to fully repeal this levy.

It welcomes reduction of tax on import of raw materials used in steel products. BCI president also welcomes widening of social safety net programmes and said the proposed budget for electricity, energy, transportation and other infrastructure will expedite industrialisation, create job and investment. It has proposed to integrate the system of govt-nongovt collaboration in human skill development.

The chamber body believes dependence on bank loan to address the budget deficits will put pressure on private sector investment. He identified budgetary challenges which are private investment promoting employment generating and deficit financing. LDC graduation, inflation, capacity building is some other challenges.







