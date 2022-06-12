

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating the activities of relocated branch to new premises at Area Nou Kalyan Foundation, Navy Hospital Gate, Bandartila, Chattogram recently through digital platform. Among others, Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Directors and with other officials are also present there. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard. photo: Bank