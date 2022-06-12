

Global Islami Bank gives Integrity Award

The awardees in different categories are Kazi Anwarul Azam, VP and Manager, Dhanmondi Branch, Md. Mokterul Islam, SAVP and Manager, Khatungonj Branch, Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, AVP and Manager, Ulokhola Branch and Arfadul Haque, Peon, Head Office.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank handed over Certificates and Cheques to the awardees in recognition to their Integrity in the performance of duties and responsibilities in the field of their office work.











