

CMAB, ICMAB sign MoU to expand study at Uttara

Under the said alliance, NHMSC intends to facilitate and cooperate with the purposes permitting ICMAB Uttara Study Center to operate on its premises, says a press release.

It is highly expected that the partnership will result in mutual benefits for the institutions in developing the human capital of Bangladesh.

Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, President of ICMAB and Shahinoor Miah, Principal of NHMSC signed the MoU for their respective institutions. The signing ceremony was witnessed by A.K.M Kamruzzama, Secretary, ICMAB, Mamun-ur Rashid Chowdhury, Ms. Arifa Billah (Primary & TR In-charge, NHMSC) and Abdur Razzak (Ass. Prof., NHMSC).

A good number of members & officials from ICMAB and teachers & members of the NHMSC governing body were also present on the occasion. The student admission process in the newly established study center at Uttara will start for the session July - December 2022.











