Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:13 AM
Bangladesh Finance Securities opens office in Green City Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance Securities has started its journey in Rajshahi, the northern district of the country. From now onwards people from all walks of life including traders will be able to buy and sell shares of the capital market through Bangladesh Finance Securities from whole North Bengal.
On last Thursday (June 9, 2022) evening, in a programme named "Branch Opening and Investment Education Activities", the office of Bangladesh Finance Securities was inaugurated at a convention center in Boalia, Rajshahi, says a press release.
In the presence of Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, was the chief guest and inaugurated the brokerage house by cutting ribbons. In his official speech, he said "Bangladesh Finance wants to take the country forward through overall development by involving all the people of the country in economic activities."
He also expressed his determination to make the public economically prosperous by providing low interest loans to the people in different sectors through the branches of Bangladesh Finance in different parts of the country. He also reminded the direct role of Bangladesh Finance in improving the overall quality of life of the people by providing a groundbreaking innovative product in the capital market, 'Secure Your Future Growth-Ship, Shariah-based Islamic financing and low interest loans to women entrepreneurs'.
He expressed his determination to make Rajshahi a prosperous city at the same time by providing necessary education and investment through all new products and services.
Md. Saifur Rahman, Executive Director, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Mr. Barun Prasad Paul, BD Capital Managing Director and CEO; Mostafizur Rahman, Director at Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the heroic freedom fighter Md. Ali Kamal were present as special guests. A.H.M.
Nazmul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited presided the program. Associate Professor Kazi Zahid Hossain, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Rajshahi University; Khairul Islam, Bangladesh Finance Securities Branch Manager; Md. Emran Hossain, Group Head of GSD, Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Finance Securities Head of Business and others were also presented on that occasion.
After the opening of the Securities Office, a discussion meeting was held on the training and teaching of general investors on- 'Biniyog Shikkha Karjokrom'. Md. Saifur Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission presented key notes there.
Eager top businessmen Including residents, officials of banks and financial institutions, and other prominent dignitaries attended the meeting to get the services of Bangladesh Finance Securities office located at Ghoramara, Sagarpara under Rajshahi Boalia police station.


