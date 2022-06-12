

SONY-SMART, NIPRO-JMI to give free healthcare service

In this regard, the Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART), a concern of Smart Technology (BD) Limited and NIPRO JMI Medical Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Managing Director of Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Md Zahirul Islam on behalf of SONY-SMART, and JMI Group's Founder and Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq on behalf of NIPRO-JMI signed on the MoU. A press conference was held at a city hotel on Wednesday afternoon to disclose the details about the MoU, says a press release.

It was disclosed that, a nationwide healthcare service is launched titled, "SONY-SMART Genuine Care - Corporate Healthcare and Wellness Program". Under the program the clients, distributors, employees will enjoy discount facilities while purchasing products or service from one another. They will also be facilitated with minimum healthcare services using genuine medical devices and medicines, at free of cost. These facilities will also be enjoyed by the general people in the country.

President of RMDC, Sony South East Asia Atsushi Endo said at the press conference, "The Smart Technology has been leading the Bangladesh's ICT-product market. They are now marketing SONY's electronics products as an official distributor. We have chosen Smart because of their commitment to ensuring genuine product and after sales services to the clients. Today I am delighted to know that, the SONY-SMART besides product marketing has started working for the development of public healthcare in Bangladesh. I wish all the very success of this initiative."

Kunio (Kenny) Takamido, Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Medical Ltd said, "NIPRO Corporation has been working for more than 12 years with the JMI Group with a view to developing the healthcare sector in Bangladesh. We want to see Bangladesh's healthcare sector be one of the best in the world and that's why we are ensuring quality medical devices, medicines and healthcare services. We have a special focus to help the diabetic patients in Bangladesh. NIPRO JMI Medical has recently launched a glucose monitoring system named NIPRO Premier S Glucose monitor kit. This device requires only 0.4 micro blood for testing. This is the smallest blood volume required in Bangladesh. Less pain and no complications. The result comes very quickly and accurately."

Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group said, "The NIPRO-JMI has already become a recognized brand in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh. Besides, SONY-SMART has been leading the electronics-product market in Bangladesh. So, whenever the NIPRO-JMI and SONY-SMART, a combination of two local companies and two Japanese companies, the service will be best, I believe."

Managing Director of Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam informed that Genuine Product at Genuine Price with Genuine Service and Genuine Care, is the core business mindset of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART) to ensure the best customer satisfaction across the country.











Smart Technology (BD) Ltd, Bangladesh's leading ICT products marketing company has joined hands with the country's leading brand in healthcare sector "NIPRO-JMI", to ensure genuine healthcare service to the people at free of cost regularly by holding health camps on a regular basis.In this regard, the Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART), a concern of Smart Technology (BD) Limited and NIPRO JMI Medical Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).Managing Director of Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Md Zahirul Islam on behalf of SONY-SMART, and JMI Group's Founder and Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq on behalf of NIPRO-JMI signed on the MoU. A press conference was held at a city hotel on Wednesday afternoon to disclose the details about the MoU, says a press release.It was disclosed that, a nationwide healthcare service is launched titled, "SONY-SMART Genuine Care - Corporate Healthcare and Wellness Program". Under the program the clients, distributors, employees will enjoy discount facilities while purchasing products or service from one another. They will also be facilitated with minimum healthcare services using genuine medical devices and medicines, at free of cost. These facilities will also be enjoyed by the general people in the country.President of RMDC, Sony South East Asia Atsushi Endo said at the press conference, "The Smart Technology has been leading the Bangladesh's ICT-product market. They are now marketing SONY's electronics products as an official distributor. We have chosen Smart because of their commitment to ensuring genuine product and after sales services to the clients. Today I am delighted to know that, the SONY-SMART besides product marketing has started working for the development of public healthcare in Bangladesh. I wish all the very success of this initiative."Kunio (Kenny) Takamido, Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Medical Ltd said, "NIPRO Corporation has been working for more than 12 years with the JMI Group with a view to developing the healthcare sector in Bangladesh. We want to see Bangladesh's healthcare sector be one of the best in the world and that's why we are ensuring quality medical devices, medicines and healthcare services. We have a special focus to help the diabetic patients in Bangladesh. NIPRO JMI Medical has recently launched a glucose monitoring system named NIPRO Premier S Glucose monitor kit. This device requires only 0.4 micro blood for testing. This is the smallest blood volume required in Bangladesh. Less pain and no complications. The result comes very quickly and accurately."Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group said, "The NIPRO-JMI has already become a recognized brand in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh. Besides, SONY-SMART has been leading the electronics-product market in Bangladesh. So, whenever the NIPRO-JMI and SONY-SMART, a combination of two local companies and two Japanese companies, the service will be best, I believe."Managing Director of Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam informed that Genuine Product at Genuine Price with Genuine Service and Genuine Care, is the core business mindset of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART) to ensure the best customer satisfaction across the country.