

ActionAid holds 2-day event on resilience

Titled 'Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities,' and held at the Dhaka's "NCC" (Naveed's Comedy Club), Gulshan 2, the festival aimed at to encourage celebration and participation among communities in recognition of their stories of resilience, centering around the strength of Bangladesh's people to strive and rise against all odds.

For decades, people of Bangladesh have faced countless challenges, such as, climate and human-induced disasters, inequalities, economic instability, refugee crisis and pandemic. But every time, the mass bounced back with the power of resilience and survived with a renewed vigor, says a press release.

Very recent example would be the last two years, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the collective effort of the people of this country helped communities to stay hopeful and agile, despite all the uncertainties and despair.

This innate quality and resilience of people is worth celebrating and hence ActionAid Bangladesh organized this festival. Through a wide and immersive range of activities, the festival helped to celebrate the people, their strength, joy, and solidarity.

On first day the key attractions included- performance by Happy Home girls; inauguration of exhibition and kiosks; dialogue on 'Multi-dimensional perspective of resilience,' featuring Farah Kabir (Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh), Dr. Maleka Banu (General Secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad) etc. There was also a special 'She-tales,' segment, involving women leaders from the community who shared their tales of courage and resilience, and a cultural performance by AAB Band. Remarks by Dr. M Khalilur Rahman (Member of the General Assembly, AAIBS) marked the conclusion of the first day's arrangements.

Mosa Morium is an example of extraordinary leadership capacity and courage. She belongs to a conservative society where women's mobility is not very well accepted. Though she comes from a financially poor household, she was able to complete her primary school education. But despite many adversity Morium has emerged as a women leader in her community, only because of her strong willingness to serve her community.

On the second and final day Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and Ms. Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, First Secretary, Environment & Climate Change, Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka were present as special guests.

The event started with a flash mob by the young participants of the Activista Network of ActionAid Bangladesh. There were three 'Human Book Café sessions with distinguished speakers - Imtiaz Ahmed (Professor of International Relations & Director of Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka); Naveed Mahbub (Popular Comedian and Columnist); Tania Wahab (Entrepreneur); Afsan Chowdhury (Journalist and Researcher); Shameem Akhtar (Filmmaker and Media Activist); Shakil Ahmed (Futurist, Educator, and Storyteller at Ridiculous Futures); Mahrukh Mohiuddin (Managing Director - The University Press Limited); Afzal Hossain (Popular Actor and Director); and Ahsan Rony (Founder - Greensaver). The day ended with a mesmerizing performance by the renowned band "Joler Gaan's" cultural performance.











