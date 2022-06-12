Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ActionAid holds 2-day event on resilience

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

ActionAid holds 2-day event on resilience

ActionAid holds 2-day event on resilience

To celebrate the resilience of communities of Bangladesh and the country's glorious heritage, culture, and traditions, ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) organized a 2-day-long festival on June 9 and 10.
Titled 'Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities,' and held at the Dhaka's "NCC" (Naveed's Comedy Club), Gulshan 2, the festival aimed at to encourage celebration and participation among communities in recognition of their stories of resilience, centering around the strength of Bangladesh's people to strive and rise against all odds.
For decades, people of Bangladesh have faced countless challenges, such as, climate and human-induced disasters, inequalities, economic instability, refugee crisis and pandemic. But every time, the mass bounced back with the power of resilience and survived with a renewed vigor, says a press release.
Very recent example would be the last two years, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the collective effort of the people of this country helped communities to stay hopeful and agile, despite all the uncertainties and despair.
This innate quality and resilience of people is worth celebrating and hence ActionAid Bangladesh organized this festival. Through a wide and immersive range of activities, the festival helped to celebrate the people, their strength, joy, and solidarity.
On first day the key attractions included- performance by Happy Home girls; inauguration of exhibition and kiosks; dialogue on 'Multi-dimensional perspective of resilience,' featuring Farah Kabir (Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh), Dr. Maleka Banu (General Secretary, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad) etc. There was also a special 'She-tales,' segment, involving women leaders from the community who shared their tales of courage and resilience, and a cultural performance by AAB Band. Remarks by Dr. M Khalilur Rahman (Member of the General Assembly, AAIBS) marked the conclusion of the first day's arrangements.
Mosa Morium is an example of extraordinary leadership capacity and courage. She belongs to a conservative society where women's mobility is not very well accepted. Though she comes from a financially poor household, she was able to complete her primary school education. But despite many adversity Morium has emerged as a women leader in her community, only because of her strong willingness to serve her community.  
On the second and final day Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and Ms. Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, First Secretary, Environment & Climate Change, Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka were present as special guests.
The event started with a flash mob by the young participants of the Activista Network of ActionAid Bangladesh. There were three 'Human Book Café sessions with distinguished speakers - Imtiaz Ahmed (Professor of International Relations & Director of Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka); Naveed Mahbub (Popular Comedian and Columnist); Tania Wahab (Entrepreneur); Afsan Chowdhury (Journalist and Researcher); Shameem Akhtar (Filmmaker and Media Activist); Shakil Ahmed (Futurist, Educator, and Storyteller at Ridiculous Futures); Mahrukh Mohiuddin (Managing Director - The University Press Limited); Afzal Hossain (Popular Actor and Director); and Ahsan Rony (Founder - Greensaver). The day ended with a mesmerizing performance by the renowned band "Joler Gaan's" cultural performance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia is able to pay its foreign debts: Bank of Russia
US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
Textile industry set to unravel under Pak power crisis
Higher tax at source on exports to have negative impact: BCI
Budget could be further improved: Dr Atiur Rahman
Biden says ExxonMobil made more money than God
UK banks no longer ‘too big to fail’: BoE
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating the activities


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft