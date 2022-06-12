Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Labaid Diagnostic buys ambulance from ACI Motors

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Labaid Diagnostic buys ambulance from ACI Motors

Labaid Diagnostic buys ambulance from ACI Motors

ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country ACI Limited. ACI Motors has started marketing world-renowned commercial vehicle brand Foton in 2019 as sole distributor in Bangladesh.
Recently Labaid Diagnostic purchased five-unit brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors. Labaid Diagnostic is a concern of Labaid Group, one of the leading health care service providers of the country, says a press release.
On 9th June 9, 2022 ACI Limited has organized an official handover ceremony in the Corporate Office of Labaid Group.
Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd. has handed over the first unit ambulance to Mr. Sakif Shamim, Executive Director, Labaid Group. Mr. Sakif Shamim expressed their satisfaction by observing the unique features of this brand-new ambulance.
This brand-new Foton ambulance has unique features which ensures both patient and driver comfort. Moreover, it has all-round vents for central air-conditioning, built in oxygen cylinder, cabinet for medicine, first aid box and foldable patient stretcher. The driver cabin comprises of proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dash board, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window & door lock system. For safety of the driver and the patient the ambulance has anti-lock breaking technology. ACI motors will provide 3 years' service facility with 6 free services for this ambulance through their nation-wide service network.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia is able to pay its foreign debts: Bank of Russia
US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
Textile industry set to unravel under Pak power crisis
Higher tax at source on exports to have negative impact: BCI
Budget could be further improved: Dr Atiur Rahman
Biden says ExxonMobil made more money than God
UK banks no longer ‘too big to fail’: BoE
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating the activities


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft