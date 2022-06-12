

Labaid Diagnostic buys ambulance from ACI Motors

Recently Labaid Diagnostic purchased five-unit brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors. Labaid Diagnostic is a concern of Labaid Group, one of the leading health care service providers of the country, says a press release.

On 9th June 9, 2022 ACI Limited has organized an official handover ceremony in the Corporate Office of Labaid Group.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd. has handed over the first unit ambulance to Mr. Sakif Shamim, Executive Director, Labaid Group. Mr. Sakif Shamim expressed their satisfaction by observing the unique features of this brand-new ambulance.

This brand-new Foton ambulance has unique features which ensures both patient and driver comfort. Moreover, it has all-round vents for central air-conditioning, built in oxygen cylinder, cabinet for medicine, first aid box and foldable patient stretcher. The driver cabin comprises of proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dash board, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window & door lock system. For safety of the driver and the patient the ambulance has anti-lock breaking technology. ACI motors will provide 3 years' service facility with 6 free services for this ambulance through their nation-wide service network.









ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country ACI Limited. ACI Motors has started marketing world-renowned commercial vehicle brand Foton in 2019 as sole distributor in Bangladesh.