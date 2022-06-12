Video
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:12 AM
Business

vivo topped China smartphone market in Q1 ‘22

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Business Desk

According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Market Pulse Service, considering a downward trend in China Q1 2022 smartphone market, vivo ranked first with a leading market share of 20 percent1.
The position during the quarter was driven by the positive market feedback from its products line-up including X, V and Y series, says a press release.
With smart devices and intelligent services as its core, vivo maintained a strong momentum. According to Counterpoint Research, vivo topped China's smartphone market in 20212 with a market share of 22 percent.
With global expansion, as of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.
Vivo has secured the first position in the current year while Oppo, Apple, Honor, Xiaomi, Huawei are in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.
Ivan Lam, a Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research states, "vivo was in the top position in the previous year too. During the last phase of 2021, Apple has toppled vivo. But, in the first quarter of 2022, vivo has reclaimed its position. Customers' response towards vivo's affordable smartphones, fine design and excellent camera deserves a mention."
Apart from that, vivo has affiliations with various international and local organization. For instance-vivo is collaborating with Carl Zeiss AG in developing cutting-edge camera technology.
Likewise, vivo has strategic affiliations of this kind in several countries at the regional level that reflects vivo's motto 'More Local, More Global'.


