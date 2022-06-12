DIU signs MoU with BITAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently between Daffodil International University (DIU) and Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) at the Daffodil Smart City, Ashulia for the development of entrepreneurship in industries and services, improvement of technology and technical skills through training and conducting internship and other educational activities for students, says a press release.

Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, DIU presided over the MoU signing ceremony while Director General of BITAC Anwar Hossain Chowdhury was present as the chief guest on the occasion. DIU Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. S. M. Mahbubul Haque Majumdar and Treasurer Mominul Haque Majumder were present at the MoU signing ceremony as the guest of honor.

The introductory speech was delivered by the Additional Registrar of DIU, Dr. Nadir Bin Ali. Ihsanul Karim, Director of BITAC Technology Training Institute (TTI) Abu Taher Khan, Director of DIU's Industrial Innovation Center (IIC), signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others the function was attended by Arif Hassan, Head department of Business Administration, Md. Kamruzzaman, Head Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Dara Abdus Sattar, Associate Head, Department of EEE, senior officials and faculty members of BITAC and DIU.

As the chief guest, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Director General of BITAC, mentioned that the MoU was signed with the aim of strengthening the partnership activities between the public and private sectors. He hoped that this would increase the dynamism of the industrial support activities as well as expand the technical knowledge of the students. He said that BITAC is fully committed to provide technical training, internship facilities, laboratory knowledge etc. to DIU students.

Daffodil University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman said that one of the special features of this university is that it encourages its students to become entrepreneurs and also helps them to become entrepreneurs in real life by providing incidental support. To this end, DIU has recently taken initiative to set up an Industrial Innovation Center (IIC). He expressed hope that IIC and BITAC's Institute of Technology Training (TTI) would be able to play an important role in the signing of the MoU.

DIU Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. S. M. Mahbubul Haque Majumder said that besides improving the quality of education, the university is also providing advice and assistance to its students to become skilled professionals. He also mentioned the role of DIU Career Development Center (CDC) in this regard.

At the end of the programme, BITAC and DIU officials visited the area under construction of the Industrial Innovation Center. It is to be noted that this multi-storied innovation center, which is being set up on an area of about one and a half lakh square feet, will have ancillary infrastructure for industrialization and display and marketing of products.









