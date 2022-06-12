

Ihsanul Karim, Director of BITAC Technology Training Institute









Ihsanul Karim, Director of BITAC Technology Training Institute (TTI) and Abu Taher Khan, Director of DIU's Industrial Innovation Center (IIC), flanked by Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, Director General of BITAC Mr. Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, DIU Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. S. M. Mahbubul Haque Majumdar and Treasurer Mominul Haque Majumder, signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at the Daffodil Smart City, Ashulia, recently.