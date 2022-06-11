Video
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:55 AM
Home Front Page

CCH expedites auctioneering of hazardous cargos, chemicals

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 10: The Chattogram Customs House (CCH) expedited the auctioneering activities of hazardous cargos and different types of chemicals after the devastating fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda.
The CCH asked the importers to take delivery of their imported chemicals within 30 days. Otherwise, the CCH will either sale it on auction or damage it.
The CCH also asked the importers as per Customs Act 1969 to take the delivery of their imported cargos.
But most of the importers remained reluctant in taking delivery of their hazardous cargos from the seaport and putting it into dangerous condition.
As a gesture of such an action, the CCH sold 30 tonnes of Hydrogen Peroxide at Tk 5.20 lakh in open auction on June 6. The chemicals have been remaining stockpiled in the port sheds since the last four years.
Meanwhile, huge quantities of hazardous chemicals have been lying in different sheds of the Chattogram
Port, prime sea port of the country, keeping it under high risk.
According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, a total of 321 TEUs of containers with hazardous chemicals have been lying in the different sheds of the Chattogram Port since the last few years. The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has several times asked the Chattogram Customs House to auction those hazardous articles.
As per Customs Act, the CCH may damage the dangerous chemicals remaining stockpiled at CPA shed for a long time.
Accordingly, the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) damaged a total of 298 containers of dangerous chemicals on March 21 in 2021.The 6000 tonnes of chemicals which were imported since 2009 to 2020.
The importers did not take delivery of the cargoes instead of repeated instructions.Those cargos have been damaged at a spot near the proposed Bay Terminal on the sea beach of Patenga.
Moreover, a total of 48 tonnes of 'dangerous chemicals' have been sent to Lafarge Holcim Factory situated at Surma under Sunamganj district for destruction in December in 2020.



