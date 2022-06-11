AL allied organizations talk to make PadmaBridge inaugurationrally a success

Centring the inauguration ceremony of much anticipated Padma Bridge, the ruling Awami League (AL) has targeted to arrange a huge rally as like as historic March 7 rally at Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury ferry ghat of Kathhalbari in Madaripur district on June 25.

The party leaders think that though they have initially targeted a crowd of 10 lakh people but now they

are thinking that the numbers of people may be increased more than their initial estimate.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Friday morning said that more than 10 lakh people will gather for the inauguration ceremony of the much-desired dream Padma Bridge.

"Our target is to attract more than 10 lakh people. But we still can't say how many people there will be. We hope that this public meeting of Bangabandhu daughter, a successful statesman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will turn into a sea of people," he added.

Nanak said this after a views- exchange meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League at AL President's Dhanmondi political office to make the rally of Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony successful.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina has dealt with Covid for two years. She could not appear in public gathering due to health issues. Therefore, after two long years, she will address the nation in public. That is why we discussed with these organizations to maintain overall discipline."

"Some will come by bus, some will come by launch, and some will come by other vehicles. We have discussed how they can be controlled and disciplined," he added.

Speaking about the volunteer force at the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge, Nanak said that June is a month of hot weather. It may rain. With this in mind, our volunteers will work tirelessly to provide instant assistance to people if anyone coming to see the opening ceremony falls ill. AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We have estimated that at least one million people will gather on the banks of Padma River. The number could be even higher. But we can't say that right now. However, our initiative is to make the huge public meeting a success, whatever the public gathering." "It will be a mammoth rally after the historic March 7 rally in the country," he added.

AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam conducted the views- exchange meeting chaired by Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Central Members Iqbal Hossain Apu, Anwar Hossain, Shahabuddin Faraji and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and leaders of Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League were present there.

The government has fixed June 25 for the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. According to the bridge department, after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge at Mawa end, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join a public meeting on the bank of Padma adjacent to the late Ilias Ahmed ferry terminal at Jajira end.





















