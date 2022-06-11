Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sunamganj: Thousands affected by second round of flooding

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Sunamganj, June 10: Renewed floods triggered by incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream hills have inundated vast areas of Sunamganj for the second time in weeks, putting thousands of people in extreme misery.
People from Surma, Lakhsmipur, Bogula, Banglabazar, Norsingpur and Doara unions of Sunamganj Sadar upazila have been the worst hit by this flooding, said district officials.
Although water from the first round of flooding late last month is yet to receded fully, the latest blow came within just three weeks causing untold suffering for the people of the affected areas.
The affected people are enduring various water-borne diseases as the tube
wells have submerged and the sanitation system has broken down in the flooded areas. Besides, road communications between Surma, Lakhsmipur, and Bogula unions and the upazila Sadar have been cut off due to the flooding.
Thousands of people incurred huge losses as their paddy and vegetable fields were inundated during last month's flooding. Just when they started to recover from their losses, the latest bout of deluge has compounded their plight.
Most of the rivers running through the Sunamganj Sadar upazila were flowing above the danger mark until Friday morning. Increased water flow submerged most of the houses and roads of the upazila in the last 24 hours. Upazila Nirbahi Officer(UNO) of Sunamganj Sadar Farzana Priyanka said that the district administration was keeping in touch with the Water Development Board (WDB) constantly. Besides, they've also kept their flood monitoring rooms open.
"The administration and the public representatives are always active to deal with any emergency. We've also stored up enough relief materials for the flood-affected people," said Farzana.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCH expedites auctioneering of hazardous cargos, chemicals
AL allied organizations talk to make PadmaBridge inaugurationrally a success
Sunamganj: Thousands affected by second round of flooding
Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu: Police
Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members
Cop shoots woman, himself dead outside BD mission in Kolkata
Prices of essentials shoot up again after budget declaration
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft