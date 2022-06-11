Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cop shoots woman, himself dead outside BD mission in Kolkata

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Kolkata, Jun 10: A police constable posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata fired multiple rounds before shooting himself dead on Friday, according to reports in the Indian media.
The incident took place in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday, police said.
The on-duty Kalkata cop reportedly fired several rounds into the air and the crowd outside the high commission building, and fatally shot a woman present at the scene, broadcaster NDTV reports. After killing the woman, the policeman shot himself in the head, authorities said.
The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area, they said, according to news agency PTI.
The authorities further said that the woman died on the spot after being hit by the bullet, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head.
The Kolkata Police constable has been identified as C Lepcha but the identity of the woman is yet to be known.
Lepcha had been on leave and had joined duty on Friday, police sources have said.
The constable fired from his service weapon, a self-loading rifle or SLR
"The whole incident lasted for around five minutes," Bablu Sheikh, who said he saw the shooting, told news agency PTI.
Senior police officers arrived at the scene immediately after the incident.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCH expedites auctioneering of hazardous cargos, chemicals
AL allied organizations talk to make PadmaBridge inaugurationrally a success
Sunamganj: Thousands affected by second round of flooding
Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu: Police
Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members
Cop shoots woman, himself dead outside BD mission in Kolkata
Prices of essentials shoot up again after budget declaration
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft