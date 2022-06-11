Cop shoots woman, himself dead outside BD mission in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 10: A police constable posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata fired multiple rounds before shooting himself dead on Friday, according to reports in the Indian media.

The incident took place in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday, police said.

The on-duty Kalkata cop reportedly fired several rounds into the air and the crowd outside the high commission building, and fatally shot a woman present at the scene, broadcaster NDTV reports. After killing the woman, the policeman shot himself in the head, authorities said.

The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The authorities further said that the woman died on the spot after being hit by the bullet, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head.

The Kolkata Police constable has been identified as C Lepcha but the identity of the woman is yet to be known.

Lepcha had been on leave and had joined duty on Friday, police sources have said.

The constable fired from his service weapon, a self-loading rifle or SLR

"The whole incident lasted for around five minutes," Bablu Sheikh, who said he saw the shooting, told news agency PTI.

Senior police officers arrived at the scene immediately after the incident.

-bdnews24.com















