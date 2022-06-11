Prices of essentials shoot up again after budget declaration





Fresh hike adds to plight of low-income people after the announcement of the new budget (FY 22-23). A man buys essential commodities from a shop at Shantinagar Kitchen Market in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Within a few hours of budget declaration, the new price of soybean oil was fixed increasing Tk 7 per liter. Besides, the budget has also affected other non-essential prices. Prices of rice, broiler chicken, eggs, onions, potatoes, pulses, chilies and some vegetables rose on Friday.

The price of edible oil has gone up by five to seven taka per liter. The Commerce Ministry circulates a statement by increase the edible price. The maximum retail price of one liter of open soybean oil will be Tk 185. The maximum retail price of one liter of bottled soybean will be Tk 205. Besides, the maximum price of five liter bottled soybean oil will be Tk 997. One liter of open palm oil costs Tk 158.

Abdul Malek an employee of a private organization said that the price of everything was increasing. I hoped the price would go down a bit after the budget. But the price of oil increased on the day of the budget. A few days ago, the price of gas also increased," he added.

The price of broiler chicken has increased by Tk 15 per kg. The price of buying one kg broiler chicken in the market is Tk 150 to Tk 160. Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 290. Cock or layer chicken Tk 290 per kg. The price of farm eggs has increased by Tk 3 per hali and is being sold at Tk 40. Besides, beef is being sold at Tk 700 per kg and mutton at Tk 900 to Tk 1000.

Gani Mia, a chicken trader in Raishaheb Bazar, said, "Last night we bought chicken at a higher price from the wholesale market. That is why we have been forced to raise prices."

Rui fish is being sold in the market for Tk 300 to Tk 450 per kg. One kg Tilapia is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190, cultivated koy Tk 170 to Tk 180, pangash Tk 160 to Tk 170, sing Tk 300 to Tk 480, shoal Tk 400 to Tk 600, pabda Tk 300 to Tk 450. Small size shrimps are being sold at Tk 600 to

Tk 700. The price of onion has gone up to Tk five per kg. Onions are being sold at Tk 55-60 per kg and domestic onions at Tk 35-40 per kg. Dried chilies are being sold at Tk 280-300 per kg with an increase of Tk 20 per kg, local garlic at Tk 80 to Tk 80 and Chinese garlic at Tk 140 to Tk 140 per kg. Ginger is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 120 and turmeric is being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 240.

Eggplant is being sold at Tk 40 per kg, raw chilli is being sold at Tk 90, tomato is being sold at Tk 60, barbati is being sold at Tk 60, cucumber is being sold at Tk 40, papaya is being sold at Tk 50, pumpkin price increase Tk 20 an now sold at Tk 50.

Potol sold for Tk 40, grapefruit for Tk 60 and chilli for Tk 45 to Tk 50. Potatoes are being sold at Tk 25 per kg with an increase of Rs 3 per kg.

Abul Mansoor, a buyer from Nayabazar, expressed his dissatisfaction over the rise in prices of food items on the day after the budget was formulated. The budget does not say anything about these products, but the prices of all products have been increased.

He also said, "It has become difficult to manage the family due to the increase in commodity prices."

The price of rice is not decreasing even after the continuous campaign of the Ministry of Food. The price of chikon rice in the market has gone up to Rs 4 per kg. It is being sold at Rs 74-72 per kg, medium rice at Rs 52-56 and coarse rice at Rs 48-52 per kg.













