

Budget will make economy stronger: Kamal

The Finance Minister said this at a post-budget press conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday.

A number of journalists raised questions in this regard at the press conference of the Finance Minister.

"We'll try our best to bring the siphoned off money back to the country," he said. "We have given the scope of bringing the laundered money back in accordance with law in the proposed budget."

Kamal also expressed the hope that the implementation of the proposed national budget would make the economy stronger and more vibrant.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Health Minister Dr Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam

and Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and National board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim among others, were present in the press briefing.

"Hopefully our economy will be stronger and more vibrant with the implementation of this budget," he said.

Finance Minister said that the smuggled money should be shown as undisclosed income. He also remarked that the people of the country have a right to the smuggled money.

"We are assuming that money, which belongs to the people, has been laundered. We want to retrieve that money. Do not create hindrance to that process. It will only stop us from getting the money back, what good will that do," he added.

"What has been trafficked is the right of the people of this country. If we place obstruction, the assets will not come back and in that case, how will we be benefitted? We want to do what other countries do. Seventeen countries are granting amnesty to bring back money into their economies."

The finance minister claimed that similar measures are in place in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Malaysia and Norway.

According to sources, the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday said no authority, including the income tax authority, would raise any question on the issue if taxes were paid on any assets located abroad. In this case, 7 per cent to 15 per cent tax has been proposed in the budget for different types of assets.

The Finance Minister unveiled the Tk 6,78,064-crore national budget for the financial year 2022-2023 with special focus on economic recovery from uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He said the new expectations of the people and facilities for them were considered in the budget. "The budget put emphasis on modernization and the use of technology in every sector," said Kamal.

He said, "In the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23, it has been proposed to impose value added tax (VAT) on import of laptops and mobile phones. This is done to encourage local entrepreneurs. We want to increase the demand for 'Made in Bangladesh' products."

In the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the minister proposed a 15 per cent tax on immovable property located abroad, and a 10 per cent tax on movable property if it is not brought back to the country. The privilege will remain in effect from July 2022 to June 2023.

Agriculture Minister said that the tendency of people across the country to eat thin rice has increased. At present the price of that rice is Tk 75 to Tk 78. In some cases it can be as much as Tk 80. But the price of coarse rice is Tk 50 to Tk 52. The price of this rice has not increased in two months.

"About 70 to 80 per cent of the people in rural area eat coarse rice. The government is cooperating with these people by meeting the demand. '

The Minister said, "Before, we used to buy potassium fertilizer at US$ 300 to $ 350 (per tonne)." At the time of last purchase it cost $ 1200 per tonne. That means it has quadrupled. We are subsidizing a lot more. If it was not given, the farmers would have suffered and the production of agricultural products would be reduced. We didn't let that happen. But the subsidy has been much more.

"People's income has increased," he said. That is why those who used to eat one meal now eat two meals. We are largely self-sufficient in food. Famine, wailing - these will not happen. However, the price of wheat has gone up. When the price of flour goes up, the pressure on rice is high.

On the occasion, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said, "We keep the news from different sources." However, no evidence of money laundering was found.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder said people would eat more if production increased. There has been talk of reducing demand. The size of the budget has been reduced, but the demand has not been reduced. Less important expenses will be controlled after July 1. There are some projects in which few people get benefits, we will reduce them. In the main, budget of the government will be fine.

When the Truth Commission was formed, it was said in Parliament that there was no specific law in this regard, said the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim. But later no law was enacted to do this. As a result, there is no opportunity to raise any question about the Truth Commission.











