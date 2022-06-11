Video
Legal actions for perpetrators of Sitakunda fire: Home boss

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

GAZIPUR, Jun 10: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that legal action would be taken against the people, who will be found guilty of the fire disaster at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram.
The minister said this at the closing ceremony of a basic parade programme for the newly appointed Battalion Ansar members at Safipur Ansar VDP Academy at Kaliakoir in Gazipur on Friday.
The minister also said two probe bodies have been formed over the tragedy. They are working
on it and necessary legal action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the investigation reports.
He further said that various initiatives have been taken to train and modernize the fire service personnel.
Besides, arrangements have been made to train the Ansar forces abroad for their skill development, said the minister, adding that this force is more up-to-date and modern than before.
Md. Akhter Hossain, senior secretary, Department of Public Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Major General. Mizanur Rahman Shamim, director general, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces and other senior officials, were present on the occasion.    -UNB


