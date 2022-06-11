Video
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

GAZIPUR, Jun 10: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man on charges of killing his wife in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Akhi Akhter, 23, wife of Akbar Hossain, a garment factory worker. The couple lived in a rented house near Palli Bidyut Somiti.
According to police, the couple got married a few years ago but they often had fights.
On Thursday night, again an argument broke out between Akbar and Akhi. In a fit of rage, the accused smashed her head with a stone leaving her dead on the spot.
After the locals informed the cops, the body of the deceased was recovered.
Officer-in-charge of Kaliakair Police Station, Akbar Hossain, said the man was arrested for killing his wife. "Necessary legal action will be taken in this regard."    -UNB


