BAFWA celebrates 45th founding anniversary

The 45th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWA) was held on Friday at Air Force Base Bashar in Dhaka Cantonment.

BAFWA President Tahmida Hannan was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.

To mark the day, a colorful rally was organized and the chief guest distributed prizes among the best workers. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion, it added.

On June 10, 1986, BAFWA started its activities with the motto "Cooperation of Service, Culture and Friendship in Economic Development".

The chief guest spoke on various development and service activities undertaken by BAFWA in the last one year.

These projects include 'Nabo Alo' to provide free pathology, radiology and surgery to the BAF 4th class employees and their families, establishment of 'Blue Sky' school for special children, setting up of "BAFWA Golden Eagle Nursery School' in Shamshernagar, Blue Horizon Computer Training Project.

Former presidents of BAFWA, wives of retired senior officers of Air Force and presidents of regional branches of Central Region including Central BAFWA, wives of senior officers of Air Force and members of various regional branches were present. -BSS

























