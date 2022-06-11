Bringing essentials’ price under control a must

Dear Sir,

Commodity prices are day by day going beyond purchasing capacity of ordinary people. Consequently, the plight of low-income people and the middle class does know no bounds. They have been compelled to cut their bags to size. Many of them are leaving city to villages failing to cope up with high cost of living.



Price of every vegetables, spice and edible oil is so high that it is impossible for honest one to purchase if he does not have alternative source of income.



The authorities should be doing a lot more to control prices. The lack of monitoring by the authorities, along with the dishonesty of powerful traders who are artificially increasing prices have led to a crisis that we have not seen for a very long time. We fear if such price hike continues unabated, it will not take too much time for a social unrest to take place. Authorities must do something to bring this untoward situation under control.



Chunnu

Old Dhaka