

Md Arafat Rahman



It is the application and study of insect and other arthropod biology to criminal matters. It also involves the application of the study of arthropods, including insects, arachnids, centipedes, millipedes, and crustaceans to criminal or legal cases.



It is primarily associated with death investigations; however, it may also be used to detect drugs and poisons, determine the location of an incident, and find the presence and time of the infliction of wounds.



Forensic entomology can be divided into three subfields: urban, stored-product and medico-legal/medico-criminal entomology.



Urban forensic entomology typically concerns pests infestations in buildings gardens or that may be the basis of litigation between private parties and service providers such as landlords or exterminators.



Stored-product forensic entomology is often used in litigation over insect infestation or contamination of commercially distributed foods. Medicolegal forensic entomology covers evidence gathered through arthropod studies at the scenes of murder, suicide, rape, physical abuse and contraband trafficking.



Historically, there have been several accounts of applications for and experimentation with, forensic entomology. The concept of forensic entomology dates back to at least the 13th century.



However, only in the last 30 years forensic entomology has been systematically explored as a feasible source for evidence in criminal investigations. Through their own experiments and interest in arthropods and death, Sung Tzu, Francesco Redi, Bergeret d'Arbois, Jean Pierre Mégnin and the physiologist Hermann Reinhard have helped to lay the foundations for today's modern forensic entomology.



Sung Tzu wrote a book entitled Washing Away of Wrongs as a handbook for coroners.



In this book he depicts several cases in which he took notes on how a person died and elaborates on probable causes.



History and development of forensic entomology



In 1668, Italian physician Francesco Redi disproved the theory of spontaneous generation. Redi showed that both fully and partially exposed rotting meat developed fly maggots, whereas rotting meat that was not exposed to air did not develop maggots.



This discovery completely changed the way people viewed the decomposition of organisms and prompted further investigations into insect life cycles and into entomology in general.



Dr Louis Fran�ois Etienne Bergeret was a French hospital physician, and was the first to apply forensic entomology to a case. In a case report published in 1855 he stated a general life cycle for insects which led him to the first application of forensic entomology in an estimation of post-mortem interval (PMI).



His report used forensic entomology as tool to prove his hypothesis on how and when the person had died.



The first systematic study in forensic entomology was conducted in 1881 by Hermann Reinhard, a German medical doctor who played a vital role in the history of forensic entomology.



He exhumed many bodies and demonstrated that the development of many different types of insect species could be tied to buried bodies.



French veterinarian and entomologist Jean Pierre Mégnin published many articles and books on various subjects including the books Faune des Tombeaux and La Faune des Cadavres, which are considered to be among the most important forensic entomology books in history.



Flies are the first insects to arrive at a human cadaver. The presence of scorpion flies indicates that a body must be fresh. Flies prefer a moist corpse for their offspring (maggots) to feed on. The forensic importance of Blow fly is that it is the first insect to come in contact with carrion because they have the ability to smell death from up to ten miles (16 km) away.



Flesh flies breed in carrion, dung, garbage, or decaying material, but a few species lay their eggs in the open wounds of mammals. Forensic entomology uses the presence of Cheese fly larvae to help estimate the date of death for human remains. They do not take up residence in a corpse until three to six months after death.



Coffin flies, Lesser corpse flies, Lesser house flies, Black scavenger flies, Sun flies, Humpbacked flies and Black soldier fly have potential for use in forensic entomology.



Immature instars of non-biting midges have been used as forensic markers in several cases where submerged corpses were found. Beetles are generally found on the corpse when it is more decomposed. In drier conditions, the beetles can be replaced by moth flies.



Rove beetles are common during the later stages of decomposition. Hister beetles become active at night when they enter the maggot-infested part of the corpse to capture and devour their maggot prey. Carrion beetles dig and bury small carcasses underground.



Hide beetles are important in the final stages of decomposition of a carcass. Hide beetles are the only beetle with the enzymes necessary for breaking down keratin, a protein component of hair.



Many mites feed on corpses in the early stages of decomposition. Moths are amongst the final animals contributing to the decomposition of a corpse.Wasps, ants, and bees (order Hymenoptera) are not necessarily necrophagous.



While some feed on the body, some are also predatory, and eat the insects feeding on the body. Bees and wasps have been seen feeding on the body during the early stages.



Many new techniques have been developed and used in order to more accurately gather evidence, or reevaluate old information. The use of these newly developed techniques and evaluations have become relevant in litigation and appeals.



Forensic entomology not only uses arthropod biology, but it pulls from other sciences, introducing fields like chemistry and genetics, exploiting their inherent synergy through the use of DNA in forensic entomology.

Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University









