Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law

Discretion and immunity are profoundly essential to conduct everyday duties of certain people of certain communities. Discretion is quite a mandatory aspect in modern day to execute duties of certain individuals.



Discretion and immunity protect officials from harassment, distractions and liabilities when they perform their duties reasonably. It not only boosts productivity, but also ensures a barrier-free workplace environment.



However, it has to be noted that, the officials must be held accountable if they exercise discretionary power and immunities unreasonably and irresponsibly.



Discretionary power must not be against public policy; rather they should be exercised in such a way that it benefits the public in a greater picture.



The dispensation of discretionary power shouldn't overpower nor underpower any certain community. This balancing of allocation of discretionary power gives rise to the doctrine of separation of power, which encourages equal and reasonable distribution of power among three main organs of the state, namely the legislature, the executive and the judiciary.



Lack of relevant and reasonable impunities, immunities and discretionary power often restricts individuals of respective communities to execute duties and responsibilities properly.



It's now very subtle that, there should be a reasonable distribution of power between the one who makes the law, the one who executes and overlooks if the law is maintained and followed by the citizens accordingly and most importantly the one who interpret and gives sense to the law that has been made by the lawmakers.



In this entire process of allocation, if a certain body is overpowered and on the other side, another body is under-powered, then the whole system has high possibilities of being collapsed, which will further expedite the nation to a failed state.



On the contrary, reasonable distribution of power pragmatically fights against all the obsolete infirmities that exist in the administrative system and thus explicitly guides the nation towards progress and success.



Bangladesh is a country which believes in constitutional supremacy, where parliament enacts the law and judiciary interprets it accordingly.



In between enacting and interpreting, the duty to overlook, whether the law is being maintained and followed by the greater mass accordingly is given to the executives. Here, it can be observed that, there has been reasonable distribution of duties among different organs of the state.



However, is it possible to execute proper duties and responsibilities if there is imbalance in impunities, immunities and discretionary power among these organs?



The immunities, amenities and privileges for the members of the legislature have been mentioned in the S.78 of The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. There are several reports and incidents where the members of legislatures had the opportunity to evade conviction for not having pre-requisite permission.



Again, The Sarkari Chakori Ain Bill 2018 clearly indicated that, in order to arrest any public servants, a prior permission from the concerned authority is needed.



However, there has been no relevant law made yet which requires prior permission from the concerned authorities to arrest any advocates. Whilst there are great impunities for the judges, lack of discretionary powers and immunities of advocates capitulates the overall judicial independence.



Lack of such relevant provision restricts a lawyer to exercise his/her freedom in the workplace. It works as an impediment towards safe access to justice.



Advocates are the better half of the judiciary. Without advocates, the judiciary is incomplete and inarguably null and void. Advocates acts like a transportation which takes the victim towards justice.



While carrying out their respective duties, they often have to face harassment inside and outside the court. For not having any advocates protection act, the situation is spiralling rapidly which is creating a frosty environment for both the advocates and the justice seekers.



If such circumstance is not reciprocated accordingly, it will be abstruse to attract the future generation to join this noble profession and the country will be a great risk.



Advocates are the bridge which connects the citizens with rule of law, separation of powers and other fundamental rights. Advocates also play a great role in holding different level of people accountable for acting beyond their power.



If the necessary rights, immunities and privileges of the advocates are not addressed accordingly, the country will have to face menacing consequences and rule of law and separation of power will highly be at stake.



To ensure judicial independence, there's no alternative of Advocates Protection Act and everyone must work hand in gloves to obviate all sort of impediment which restricts individuals to carry out their respective responsibilities.



To encapsulate, Advocates' Protection Act must be enacted to only protect the relevant authorities from the onslaught of harassment, but also to ensure full-fledged and error-free rule of law to a greater extent.



The precept of separation of power will get a congenial and laudable meaning when both discretionary and regular power and immunities will be ensured by the authorities.

Md Fateen Farhan, LL.B,

1st Year, London College of

Legal Studies( South)













