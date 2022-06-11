

Pursue economic diplomacy to its maximum



Renowned scholars, high officials, business leaders and members of the academia also joined in the two-day long session to discuss issues related to blue economy, climate action, sustainable development goals, agricultural innovations, contact farming, food security, connectivity, human resources and skills development. In addition, trade liberalization was also discussed to identify challenges and opportunities in these areas.



First, we are in full agreement with the foreign minister's view on economic diplomacy, and how it is directly linked to stable growth. And second, we welcome holding of such important sessions by the Foreign Service academy.



The point, however, economic diplomacy is the process through which countries tackle the outside world to maximise their national gain in all the fields of respective economic bi-lateral ties including trade, investment and other forms of economically beneficial exchanges, in order to enjoy comparative advantages.



As far as Bangladesh is concerned, the economic diplomacy package has five components and these are attracting increased foreign investment, increased trade and diversify the export basket, promote lucrative employment of human resources both at home and abroad, introduce technology transfer, and quality services to Bangladeshi Diaspora and to others.



If not on all the five areas, our diplomats stationed abroad have performed quite well in some of the areas , and especially in the areas of exporting blue-collar , semi-skilled to skilled work forces abroad besides increasing trade and diversifying the export basket with the help of the private sector.



In this context, where economy has now become the driving force in international politics- third world countries following their huge populations - often remains far behind developed countries in using their economy to their advantage in the negotiation tables.



It is also encouraging that the Ministry of Commerce is teaming up with Bangladesh Missions abroad. Together they are in the process of finalizing preferential and free trade deals with a number of countries.



At the same time, it is also true that we have lost two years due to the pandemic - the time has come to give a boost to our diplomatic efforts.



In conclusion, economy is the key to development for a nation in the twenty-first century. Almost all countries are competing to give a boost to their respective economic capabilities to survive in the fast transforming World Order. Most importantly, many countries are now focused on having a strong economic base rather than having a powerful military to achieve their objectives with relatively lower cost.



