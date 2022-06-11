

A day-long workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister was held in the conference room of Bogura Circuit House in the town on Thursday. Bogura District administration organized the workshop. Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the programme. BIAM Foundation Regional Director Md Abdur Rafique, ASP Ali Haider and District Awami League President Mojibor Rahman Mojnu also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer