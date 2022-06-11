108 detained on different charges

A total of 108 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Sylhet, Khulna, Pabna, Noakhali, Kushtia, Natore and Kishoreganj, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 90 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 37 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining 18 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 23 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 17 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BOGURA: Police arrested a member of inter-district thieves' gang along with stolen cattle from Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested is Rayhan Ali, 28, hailed from Dupchanchia Upazila in the district.

Police sources said four people stole three cows and a calf from Abdul Momin's house in Jagannathpur Village at night, and taking them by a truck.

A patrol team of police found them on the way stealing the cattle and arrested one person chasing after them.

But three others managed to escape leaving the truck.

The cattle owner Abdul Momin filed a case with Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) accusing four people.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur PS Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

The arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

SYLHET: Three people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two members of a juvenile gang while snatching a CNG run auto-rickshaw in Shahparan (R) PS area in the city on Monday.

The detainees are Ridoy Ahmed, 19, a resident of Atgaon Khewa Village, and Himel Ahmed, 19, of Tikarpara Village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Shahparan (R) PS area on Monday and arrested the duo while they were mugging the vehicle.

The gang members led by Jisan are involved in committing various misdeeds including theft, clashes and snatching in the city, RAB-9 Media Officer ASP Afsan Al Alam said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, a man was detained along with a gold bar weighing 1.16 kg at Osmani International Airport in the city on Thursday morning

The detained person is Mainul Islam Shakil, a resident of Jaintapur Upazila in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of the Airport Customs Md Al Amin said custom team stopped Mainul for for frisking as he was passing through the green channel after arriving from Dubai in the morning.

He said they found a gold bar hidden in his bag.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the official added.

KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five criminals on Sunday on charge of attempt to murder of some people in a case filed with Jhenidah Sadar PS.

Khulna RAB-6 confirmed the matter in a press release.

The arrested are Ashadul Islam, 48, Obaidur Rahman, 36, Zahidul Islam, 41, Hafizur Rahman, 44, and Dostor Ali, 60.

On information, a team of RAB from Jhenidah Camp conducted a drive at early hours and arrested five FIR criminals from Naldanga area in Jhenidah.

On May 4, 2022, some people led by Ashadul Islam swooped on Farhaduzzaman and his associates with lethal weapon at Naldanga Bazar area under Jhenidah Sadar PS centring altercation on political views.

The attackers chopped Farhad and his followers, leaving them serious injured.

Victim Farhad filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS.

All arrested confessed of assaulting Farhad and his men during preliminary interrogation.

The arrested were handed over to Jhenidah Sadar PS, the press release added.

PABNA: DB Police in Pabna arrested four people along with five stolen motorcycles in separate drives from different areas on Saturday.

The arrested are: Al-Amin Munna, 28, son of Liaquat Mia of Ghopsilanda area under Aminpur PS, Sohag, 25, son of Akter of Debottar Hindupara of Atgharia Upazila, Monir Hossain, 40, son of late Siddique Pramanik of Baliyahalat area of Sadar Upazila, and Shah Shipon, 25, of the district.

Superintendent of Police Mahibul Islam Khan (newly promoted as Additional DIG) confirmed the matter in a press conference on his officer premises on Saturday afternoon.

He said that a case of motorcycle theft was registered with Pabna Sadar PS a few days back.

Following this, DB Police arrested Al-Amin Munna from Singra Upazila in Natore District on Saturday morning.

According to his statement taken from the arrested, the law enforcers, later, raided various places and arrested three more people.

During this time, 4 stolen motorbikes were also recovered.

NOAKHALI: Two members of a juvenile gang were held with arms in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Johirul Islam Nirob, 18, of Shimulia Village, and Mahmudul Hasan Sourov, 20, of Gazaria Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shimulia Village at night, and arrested Nirob along with local weapons.

Following the statement from Nirob, Sourov was nabbed from Gazaria Village with a fake gun.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harun Rashid confirmed the matter.

KUSHTIA: Police said on Thursday that they arrested a man and were looking for several others in a case filed in connection with forcing a college girl into marriage at gunpoint.

Police named the arrestee as Md Faruk, 43, of Panti Village in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district.

But the main accused Golam Dastagir Titas, 45, whom the girl was forced to marry was still on the run along with about 20 other alleged accomplices, police said.

According to the case statement, Titas led the gang to burst into the girl's house in Kumarkhali Upazila and tied her mother up with ropes before forcing her to sign the marriage registration book.

The case was filed with the Kumarkhali PS on a complaint from the girl's mother, said its OC Kamruzzaman Talukder.

Golam Dastogir Titas, 45, was named as the main accused in the case filed against 20 people, some of them unnamed.

The girl completed her graduation from a local college this year.

She complained that Titas has been pestering her with the marriage proposal for the past six years. He also threatened to kill her unless she accepts the proposal.

Efforts are going on to nab the other accused, the OC added.

NATORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a young man in connection with rapping a schoolgirl in Singra Upazila of the district.

The arrested is Sumon Ali, a resident of Sree Rampur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Sumon developed a love affair with a schoolgirl. Sumon violated the girl several times with a fake promise of marriage.

As he, later, refused to marry her, the girl disclosed the matter to her family members.

The victim's father lodged a case with Singra PS accusing Sumon.

Following this, police arrested Sumon and sent him to jail.

Sub-Inspector of Singra PS Sohel Rana confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a man along with 67 train tickets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Sabu Mia, 66, son of late Hasu Mia, a resident of Purba Tarapasha Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Tarapasha area at night and arrested Sabu along with the train tickets.

A case under the Special Power Act-1974 was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan confirmed the matter.









