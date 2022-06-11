Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in dists

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

A workshop on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in districts including Bogura, Shariatpur, and Dinajpur, in two days.
SHARIATPUR: A day-long workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister was held in Shariatpur  Municipality on Wednesday.
The workshop presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Parvez Hasan was arranged in the municipality auditorium.
Additional DCs Md Gazi Shariful Hasan and Tousif Ahmed, Superintendent of Police SM Ashrafuzzaman, Principal of Shariatpur Government College Md. Harun R. Rashid and Shariatpur Municipal Mayor Advocate Parvez Rahman John spoke at the workshop.
Among others, district and upazila administration officials, public representatives, civil society activists, press club representatives, NGOs activists and political leaders, and representatives of religious organizations were present at the workshop.
DINAJPUR: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Hakimpur Upazila administration arranged the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad in the morning.
Dinajpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Debashish Chowdhury was present as chief guest while Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harunur Rashid presided over the workshop.
Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nur-e-Alam, Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Dr Mamtaz Sultana, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shyamal Kumar Das, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahinur Reza Shahin, Upazila Livestock Officer Ratan Kumar, Woman Vice-Chairman Parul Nahar, Hakimpur Municipality Mayor Jamil Hossain and Officer-in-Charge of Hakimpur Police Station Khairul Bashar Shamim, among others, also spoke at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Day-long workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister
108 detained on different charges
Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in dists
Five to die, two get life term in murder cases
Expatriate ‘commits suicide’ at Raipur
One lakh villagers suffer for polluted canals in Gopalganj
Farmers trained on Agri-meteorological info system
Experimental sunflower farming in Kalatalir Char successful


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft