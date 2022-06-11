Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in dists

A workshop on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in districts including Bogura, Shariatpur, and Dinajpur, in two days.

SHARIATPUR: A day-long workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister was held in Shariatpur Municipality on Wednesday.

The workshop presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Parvez Hasan was arranged in the municipality auditorium.

Additional DCs Md Gazi Shariful Hasan and Tousif Ahmed, Superintendent of Police SM Ashrafuzzaman, Principal of Shariatpur Government College Md. Harun R. Rashid and Shariatpur Municipal Mayor Advocate Parvez Rahman John spoke at the workshop.

Among others, district and upazila administration officials, public representatives, civil society activists, press club representatives, NGOs activists and political leaders, and representatives of religious organizations were present at the workshop.

DINAJPUR: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Hakimpur Upazila administration arranged the programme in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad in the morning.

Dinajpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Debashish Chowdhury was present as chief guest while Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harunur Rashid presided over the workshop.

Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nur-e-Alam, Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Dr Mamtaz Sultana, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shyamal Kumar Das, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahinur Reza Shahin, Upazila Livestock Officer Ratan Kumar, Woman Vice-Chairman Parul Nahar, Hakimpur Municipality Mayor Jamil Hossain and Officer-in-Charge of Hakimpur Police Station Khairul Bashar Shamim, among others, also spoke at the programme.





















