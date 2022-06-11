Five to die, two get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced five men to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in three different murder cases in three districts- Tangail, Gopalganj and Sherpur.

TANGAIL: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape in Gopalpur Upazila in 2021.

Tangail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin handed down the verdict at 12pm.

The convicts are Krishna Chandra Das, 28, a resident of Vengula Village, Sourav Ahammed Hridoy, 23, and Mizanur Rahman, residents of Ispinjarpur Village in the upazila.

The court acquitted another accused as the allegations brought against him were not proven.

Ali Ahmed, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Krishna Chandra developed an affair with the schoolgirl of Joynagar Village via mobile phone. The girl went out of the house on August 2, 2021 telling about going to her grandmother's house.

Police recovered the body of the girl from Birbhorua area the next day.

The deceased's father, being a plaintiff, filed a case with Gopalpur Police Station (PS) on August 6, 2021.

After that, a team from Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested three accused along with Krishna Chandra.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term in jail for killing a banker in Kashiani Upazila in 2005.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at around 12:30pm.

The condemned convict, who was awarded death sentence, is Samiran Das.

He was also fined Tk 1 lakh.

The court also fined the lifers Tk 10,000 each.

According to the prosecution, a group of robbers led by Samiran Das entered the Krishi Bank at Kashiani on April 10, 2005, and killed its second officer Aiyub Hossain Molla, 55, while robbing money.

Later on, Manager of the bank Shachindra Nath Bala lodged a case with Kashiani PS accusing 28 people the next day.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

The court also acquitted 25 people as their guilt was not proven.

Advocate Md Shahiduzzaman Khan conducted the case on behalf of the state.

SHERPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in Sadar Upazila in 2017.

Sherpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Emdadul Haque, 40. He is a resident of Muksedpur Village in the upazila.

According to the prosecution, Emdadul asked his wife Roksana to give him Tk 2 lakh as dowry on September 6 in 2017, but she refused it.

Emdadul then started beating Roksana and hit various parts of her body including the head, leaving her critically injured.

He poured poison in her mouth and said she took poison to commit suicide.

Emdadul then took her to Sherpur Sadar Hospital and fled away.

Roksana succumbed to her injuries on September 7 while undergoing treatment.

Dr Golam Mostafa, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Sherpur Sadar PS accusing Emdadul.

After that, Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abdullah Al Mamun submitted a charge-sheet to the court on February 1, 2018.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

PP Golam Kibria Bulu confirmed the matter.



















